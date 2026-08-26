Kolkata Metro’s Pink Line from Baranagar to Barrackpore gets civic clearance

Kolkata Metro’s long-delayed Pink Line, expected to cut travel time between Baranagar and Barrackpore by at least half an hour, received crucial approvals from the municipal corporation on Tuesday.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey issued a no-objection certificate to close a 48-inch water transmission line along the high-density Barrackpore Trunk Road.
Barrackpore Trunk Road runs above six critical water-supply pipelines, ranging in diameter from 42 to 72 inches. The management of these underground utilities has been the primary obstacle for the entirely elevated 12.5-km metro line, sanctioned in 2009.
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The KMC also granted approval for the simultaneous construction of a new 72-inch pipeline running from the Indira Gandhi Water Treatment Plant in Palta to the Talla Pumping Station.
This civic clearance follows the metro’s recent floating of a Rs 1,587.3-crore tender covering the construction of the elevated viaduct and 10 stations.
The elevated Pink Line (Line 5) will connect to Line 1 (Blue Line) at Baranagar. Running along Barrackpore Trunk Road, it will provide a much-needed rapid transit alternative to relieve heavy suburban congestion and reduce dependence on crowded Eastern Railway local trains.
There will be 11 planned elevated stations along the Pink Line, running from south to north along BT Road: Baranagar, Kamarhati (Krishna Kali), Agarpara (Acharya Prafulla Chandra), Panihati (Sarat Chandra), Sodepur (Gandhi Ashram), Subhash Nagar (Sukchar), Khardaha (Rishi Bankim), Tata Gate (Dr Rajendra Prasad), Titagarh (Shah Nawaz Khan), Talpukur (Anukul Thakur), and Barrackpore (Mangal Pandey terminal).
Among these, the southern terminal at Baranagar is already operational as part of the Blue Line, where it will serve as the primary interchange station for travel towards central Kolkata.
Locals have welcomed the direct metro route to the heart of Kolkata, which will provide a comfortable alternative to public buses along Barrackpore Trunk Road.
‘A major milestone’
“I stay in Titagarh. If I want to travel on the metro to my office in central Kolkata, I use the Baranagar metro station on the Blue Line. This Pink Line will be a great relief as it will reduce my travel time by at least half an hour,” said Jagarati Sinha.
Riya Shaw, a mother of two, said, “All the schools are located in Barrackpore. So we rely heavily on autorickshaws, buses, and local trains to take our children to school. During summer, it is not at all comfortable for children. The metro from Baranagar to Barrackpore will be a major milestone.”
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The project gained momentum after coordinated discussions between West Bengal government officials, central representatives, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described the approvals as an example of “what focused administrative determination can achieve”.
“By pairing transit expansion with robust civic safeguards, including the construction of a new dedicated water transmission pipeline, safeguarding the city’s essential potable water supply while clearing the path for mass transit infrastructure, is a true demonstration of coordinated efforts and sustainable development,” he wrote on X.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More