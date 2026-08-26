Kolkata Metro’s Pink Line from Baranagar to Barrackpore gets civic clearance

Kolkata Metro’s long-delayed Pink Line, expected to cut travel time between Baranagar and Barrackpore by at least half an hour, received crucial approvals from the municipal corporation on Tuesday.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey issued a no-objection certificate to close a 48-inch water transmission line along the high-density Barrackpore Trunk Road.

Barrackpore Trunk Road runs above six critical water-supply pipelines, ranging in diameter from 42 to 72 inches. The management of these underground utilities has been the primary obstacle for the entirely elevated 12.5-km metro line, sanctioned in 2009.

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The KMC also granted approval for the simultaneous construction of a new 72-inch pipeline running from the Indira Gandhi Water Treatment Plant in Palta to the Talla Pumping Station.