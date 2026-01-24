Kolkata Metro Orange line stalemate: Police chalk out trial traffic diversions at Chingrighata crossing on EM Bypass

For more than a year, the construction of a 'viaduct' on a 366-metre section of the 30-kilometre Orange Line (Kabi Subhash to Airport, via Rajarhat) near Chingrighata has been stalled (Express Photo)

The work for the Kolkata Metro project’s Orange line at Chingrighata, which had been stalled for a long time, may begin soon, as the police have prepared an alternative route for the vehicles to make way for peak-hour Metro construction-related road blocks.

According to sources, the Beleghata Traffic Police have begun the trial run for the traffic diversion of vehicles moving towards Ultadanga from EM Bypass to construct three metro piers at Chingrighata.

Currently, the diversion will be active during peak hours twice a day -– 8 am to 11.30 am and 5 pm to 8.30 pm. Though the diversion is necessary to carry out the construction between midnight and 5 am, the trial has been planned during peak hours to help the traffic police get accustomed to the situation and act accordingly.