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- kolkata metro
- Narendra Modi
IT sector employees and daily commuters in Kolkata are set to get direct Metro connectivity to Salt Lake Sector V, with the Chingrighata bottleneck on Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line finally cleared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 4.5-km Beleghata–Sector V extension on November 21, adding three stations, Gour Kishore Ghosh, Nalban, and IT Centre, and enabling direct Metro travel between New Garia and Sector V.
As of now, the New Garia–Airport Metro corridor (Orange Line) operates only between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Beleghata stations. Commuters between New Garia/South Kolkata and Sector V are dependent on multi-mode transfers or slow road journeys that take hours due to distance and traffic. Once operational, the end-to-end ride from New Garia to Sector V is expected to take 30 minutes, removing the single biggest daily commute bottleneck in Southeast Kolkata.
A 366-metre stretch had been holding up the extension of Metro services from Beleghata toward Sector V. The breakthrough involved installing a 62-metre viaduct between pillars 317 and 319 in two 60-hour phases—first placing a 28-metre span between pillars 317 and 318, followed by a 34-metre span between pillars 318 and 319.
“It is our priority to commission the portion of Orange Line from Beleghata to IT Centre at the earliest, which will open a new horizon of connectivity for the people of Kolkata. For this, trial runs on this stretch started from 10.10.2026 and are to be conducted as per prescribed safety standards in the coming days,” an earlier Metro statement read.
Passing through major office hubs such as Salt Lake Sector V and New Town, the full line extending to Jai Hind (Airport) Metro station is expected to become operational by April 2027, provided construction phases proceed without further delays.
Connecting the Orange Line directly to Salt Lake Sector V will ease travel across multiple commuter and residential groups. Employees working in Sector V and New Town who live in New Garia, Garia, Patuli, Mukundapur, Kalikapur, and Anandapur gain a single-line, air-conditioned commute.
Daily travellers arriving in Kolkata via local trains from Sonarpur, Baruipur, Canning, and Diamond Harbour can alight at New Garia Railway Station and step straight onto the Orange Line at Kavi Subhash without navigating central city traffic.
Residential pockets from New Garia to Kalikapur offer significantly lower rents and property prices (roughly Rs 4,000–7,500 per sq ft) than Salt Lake or New Town, making South Kolkata a viable option for young IT workers who previously paid steep rents near Sector V.
Because the new IT Centre station connects via a footbridge to the Green Line’s Salt Lake Sector V terminus, commuters along the EM Bypass get a one-interchange rail route to Sealdah, Esplanade, and Howrah. Patients and staff travelling to the EM Bypass hospital belt (Peerless, Medica, RN Tagore, Ruby) from Salt Lake and Howrah also gain fast rail access.