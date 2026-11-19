IT sector employees and daily commuters in Kolkata are set to get direct Metro connectivity to Salt Lake Sector V, with the Chingrighata bottleneck on Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line finally cleared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 4.5-km Beleghata–Sector V extension on November 21, adding three stations, Gour Kishore Ghosh, Nalban, and IT Centre, and enabling direct Metro travel between New Garia and Sector V.

As of now, the New Garia–Airport Metro corridor (Orange Line) operates only between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Beleghata stations. Commuters between New Garia/South Kolkata and Sector V are dependent on multi-mode transfers or slow road journeys that take hours due to distance and traffic. Once operational, the end-to-end ride from New Garia to Sector V is expected to take 30 minutes, removing the single biggest daily commute bottleneck in Southeast Kolkata.