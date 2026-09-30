Kolkata Metro increases weekend services for Durga Puja rush; check details

Kolkata Metro will operate dozens of additional weekend trains to ease platform overcrowding and reduce commuter waiting times during peak pre-festive shopping days in October.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 12:33 PM IST
kolkata metro, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Metro Railway, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsKolkata Metro will operate additional weekend services on October 3, 4, 10 and 11 to manage the rush ahead of Durga Puja (File photo).
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With Durga Puja approaching, pre-festive shopping and early pandal-hopping have led to heavy congestion across Kolkata’s commercial hubs, including New Market, Gariahat, Shyambazar, and Howrah. To manage the increased commuter surge, Kolkata Metro will run additional weekend services on October 3, 4, 10, and 11.

Saturday services (October 3 and October 10)

Blue Line (Dakshineswar – Kavi Subhash): 272 services, up from 252.

Green Line (Howrah Maidan – Salt Lake Sector V): 236 services, up from 212.

Yellow Line (Noapara – Jai Hind Bimanbandar): 120 services, up from 92.

Purple Line: Standard Saturday operational schedule.

Orange Line: Closed.

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Sunday services (October 4 and October 11)

Blue Line: 188 services, up from 152.

Green Line: 125 services, up from 111.

Yellow Line: Normal schedule of 78 services. Direct trains between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Dakshineswar will drop from three to two.

Purple Line and Orange Line: Closed.

Timings for the first and last trains remain unchanged across all active lines.

“By adding dozens of extra trips during these peak weekend shopping days, we aim to relieve platform congestion, lower waiting times, and provide a faster, safer commute for lakhs of citizens preparing for the grand festival,” said a Metro official.

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During Durga Puja last year, Kolkata Metro set a record by carrying nearly 43.6 lakh passengers over the main festival days, from Panchami to Navami. The highest single-day ridership occurred on Maha Navami (October 1, 2025), when 8.16 lakh commuters used the Metro in just one day.

In September last year, largely fuelled by pre-Puja shopping traffic, the total ridership exceeded 2.25 crore passengers, marking the highest monthly traffic ever recorded by Metro Railway, Kolkata.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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