Kolkata Metro increases weekend services for Durga Puja rush; check details

With Durga Puja approaching, pre-festive shopping and early pandal-hopping have led to heavy congestion across Kolkata’s commercial hubs, including New Market, Gariahat, Shyambazar, and Howrah. To manage the increased commuter surge, Kolkata Metro will run additional weekend services on October 3, 4, 10, and 11.

Blue Line (Dakshineswar – Kavi Subhash): 272 services, up from 252.

Green Line (Howrah Maidan – Salt Lake Sector V): 236 services, up from 212.

Yellow Line (Noapara – Jai Hind Bimanbandar): 120 services, up from 92.

Purple Line: Standard Saturday operational schedule.

Orange Line: Closed.

Blue Line: 188 services, up from 152.

Green Line: 125 services, up from 111.

Yellow Line: Normal schedule of 78 services. Direct trains between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Dakshineswar will drop from three to two.

Purple Line and Orange Line: Closed.

Timings for the first and last trains remain unchanged across all active lines.

“By adding dozens of extra trips during these peak weekend shopping days, we aim to relieve platform congestion, lower waiting times, and provide a faster, safer commute for lakhs of citizens preparing for the grand festival,” said a Metro official.

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During Durga Puja last year, Kolkata Metro set a record by carrying nearly 43.6 lakh passengers over the main festival days, from Panchami to Navami. The highest single-day ridership occurred on Maha Navami (October 1, 2025), when 8.16 lakh commuters used the Metro in just one day.

In September last year, largely fuelled by pre-Puja shopping traffic, the total ridership exceeded 2.25 crore passengers, marking the highest monthly traffic ever recorded by Metro Railway, Kolkata.