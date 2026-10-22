Kolkata Metro sees 32% jump in Durga Puja ridership, carries 61.51 lakh passengers

Kolkata Metro carried 61.51 lakh passengers from Panchami to Dashami during Durga Puja 2026, registering a 32 per cent increase over last year. The Metro also recorded its highest-ever daily passenger count of 12.01 lakh on Sasthi.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 22, 2026 07:19 PM IST
Kolkata Metro carried 61.51 lakh passengers from Panchami to Dashami in 2026.Kolkata Metro carried 61.51 lakh passengers from Panchami to Dashami in 2026. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Kolkata Metro File Photo)
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Kolkata Metro ridership: Kolkata Metro has carried 61.51 lakh passengers from Panchami to Dashami during Durga Puja this year, registering an increase of 32 per cent compared with 46.56 lakh passengers during the same period last year.

On Sasthi, the country’s oldest metro network recorded its highest-ever daily passenger count, with 12.01 lakh people travelling on its services.

Among the stations, Dum Dum recorded the highest footfall, with more than 4.97 lakh passengers between Panchami and Dashami. Kalighat ranked second with over 4.83 lakh passengers, followed by Sealdah with more than 4.19 lakh passengers during the same period.

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Also Read | Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro adds QR code and Paytm options for faster ticket booking

Crowd management during festive days

Managing the heavy rush during Durga Puja was a major challenge for Metro Railway. To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, Metro Railway deployed additional staff at busy stations to manage the rush. It also co-ordinated with the state police department to strengthen security arrangements. Adequate Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state police personnel were deployed at various stations to ensure passenger safety, it said.

It further said that CCTV cameras were closely monitored to ensure the effective deployment of security personnel and smooth crowd dispersal.

“Smooth train operations and effective crowd management were ensured during the Puja days. Medical Booths with doctors and paramedical staff, along with other adequate arrangements, were also provided at different important stations for handling any medical emergency,” it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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