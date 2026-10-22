Kolkata Metro sees 32% jump in Durga Puja ridership, carries 61.51 lakh passengers

Kolkata Metro ridership: Kolkata Metro has carried 61.51 lakh passengers from Panchami to Dashami during Durga Puja this year, registering an increase of 32 per cent compared with 46.56 lakh passengers during the same period last year.

On Sasthi, the country’s oldest metro network recorded its highest-ever daily passenger count, with 12.01 lakh people travelling on its services.

Among the stations, Dum Dum recorded the highest footfall, with more than 4.97 lakh passengers between Panchami and Dashami. Kalighat ranked second with over 4.83 lakh passengers, followed by Sealdah with more than 4.19 lakh passengers during the same period.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read | Ahead of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro adds QR code and Paytm options for faster ticket booking

Crowd management during festive days

Managing the heavy rush during Durga Puja was a major challenge for Metro Railway. To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, Metro Railway deployed additional staff at busy stations to manage the rush. It also co-ordinated with the state police department to strengthen security arrangements. Adequate Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state police personnel were deployed at various stations to ensure passenger safety, it said.