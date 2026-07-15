Kolkata Metro to go driverless: Green, Purple lines to soon operate high-tech ‘unmanned’ transits

Besides, a major traffic bottleneck has finally been resolved with the completion of the stalled work on Kolkata Metro’s Line 6 (Orange Line). (Express photo)

Kolkata is officially set to join the elite club of Indian cities operating driverless metro trains. Following in the footsteps of Delhi and Bengaluru, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has cleared Kolkata Metro’s Green Line (East-West Corridor) to run autonomous driverless operations, sources said. This line runs from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V. Similarly operations are also planned for the Purple Line in future.

While the approvals are in, a timeline is not yet clear.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Metro CPRO S S Kanon said, “Internal capabilities are being tested; it will be implemented at the right time, not immediately. Unmanned metros will run in both the Purple and Green lines.”