Kolkata Metro to go driverless: Green, Purple lines to soon operate high-tech ‘unmanned’ transits

Kolkata is officially set to join the elite club of Indian cities operating driverless metro trains. Following in the footsteps of Delhi and Bengaluru, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has cleared Kolkata Metro’s Green Line (East-West Corridor) to run autonomous driverless operations, sources said. This line runs from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V. Similarly operations are also planned for the Purple Line in future.
While the approvals are in, a timeline is not yet clear.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Metro CPRO S S Kanon said, “Internal capabilities are being tested; it will be implemented at the right time, not immediately. Unmanned metros will run in both the Purple and Green lines.”
Driverless metro map
Kolkata isn’t the first city to pull off this feat. The Delhi Metro already runs driverless operations on the Magenta and Pink lines using Grade of Automation-4 (GoA-4) technology. This means the system is so advanced that no train attendants are required in the coaches. The Bengaluru Metro also runs unmanned operations on its Yellow Line.
What if something goes wrong?
There are some security concerns, as well: What happens if a passenger falls on the tracks, or the computer crashes? Unmanned lines feature multi-layer safety parameters. Glass security walls called platform screen doors (PSDs) are installed along all the platforms. These doors are synced with the train’s doors; they only open when a train is completely stationary, preventing anyone from falling onto the tracks.
Derailment detection: The front of the train is also equipped with highly sensitive optical sensors and physical bars. If even a small object is detected on the track ahead, the emergency brakes engage instantly.
Breakthrough on the Orange Line: 18-Month traffic deadlock ends
Besides, a major traffic bottleneck has finally been resolved with the completion of the stalled work on Kolkata Metro’s Line 6 (Orange Line). Engineers from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have successfully laid the crucial girders over pillars 317 to 319 on the EM Bypass at Chingrighata. This massive project had been deadlocked for nearly 18 months due to prolonged delays in securing traffic blocks on the busy bypass. With the political and administrative hurdles cleared, the work has been finally completed.
Story continues below this ad
The route and tech: How it works
The high-tech, unmanned trains are dependent on cutting-edge signaling backbone: the CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control). Driverless trains can’t operate without the CBTC, and among the two fully operational lines of Kolkata Metro, only the East-West Metro is equipped with the system.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More