Kolkata metro corridor: Five damaged Bowbazar buildings to be demolished

A week after Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) started evacuating hundreds of residents of Bowbazar area in central Kolkata after several houses developed major cracks and some partially collapsed due to an underground tunnel-boring work, the authorities will now start the process of razing five badly-damaged buildings from Monday after a go-ahead from the owners.

Advertising

A senior officer of the KMRCL said these five houses in Durga Pituri Lane were not in a condition to be repaired and should be brought down. The authorities will rebuild the houses once the grounding work is complete.

“We have received the permission from the owners of these house to raze their properties. The process will begin from tomorrow (Monday),” the official said.

Meanwhile, several residents of Madan Dutta Lane were also asked to vacate their houses on Sunday.

The KMRCL is working at war footing to complete the grounding work in Bowbazar area. Concrete walls and steel structures have been erected inside the tunnel for East-West metro corridor to strengthen the surface above. Sand bags and cement are also being used to stop further erosion of the surface.