Kolkata Metro completes Aluminium third rail upgrade on underground Blue Line for faster train operations

Kolkata Metro aluminium third rail upgrade: The Kolkata Metro railway has completed the Aluminium third rail upgrade across the entire underground section of its Blue Line. With this upgrade, the 40-year-old conventional Steel third rail system has been replaced with an advanced high-conductivity Aluminium third rail system. In 2012, the Ministry of Railways decided that all new Corridors of Kolkata Metro will be built with Aluminium third rail.

Manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the Steel third rail system had been supplying power to metro rakes for more than four decades. However, with advancements in technology, the once-modern system of the 1980s had gradually become outdated and energy inefficient in today’s era of green energy initiatives.