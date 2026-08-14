Independence Day 2026: Kolkata Metro to run 438 services on August 15

Kolkata Metro service on August 15:Kolkata Metro will operate 438 services on August 15 as part of its Independence Day 2026 schedule. Among these, the country’s oldest Metro network will operate 194 services on the Blue Line and 148 services on the Green Line.
On the Yellow Line, 92 services will run. Meanwhile, four direct services between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Sahid Khudiram will operate instead of the usual five.
“Kolkata Metro will operate modified services on the Blue and Green Lines on Saturday, August 15. On the Blue Line, Metro Railway will run 194 services — 97 in each direction. On the Green Line, 148 services will operate — 74 in each direction. The Yellow Line will run its normal 92 services. However, there will be four direct services from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Sahid Khudiram, instead of the usual five,” the Metro Railway said in a statement.
It also said that normal services will continue on the Purple Line, while no Metro services will operate on the Orange Line on August 15.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Kolkata Metro official said there will be no change in the first and last Metro service timings across the lines. The first Metro service will start at 6 am from the terminal stations. “There will be no change in the timings of the first and last Metro services,” the official said.
Kolkata Metro revises rules on drunkenness and nuisance, check new penalties
Kolkata Metro has revised the rules related to drunkenness and nuisance on Metro premises under Section 10 of the Calcutta Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance Temporary Provisions) Act, 1985.
Under the revised provision, a person who is intoxicated and behaves in a way that causes annoyance to others can be removed from the Metro. Their pass or ticket can also be forfeited. They may face imprisonment of up to 24 hours, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.
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The rules also cover Metro Railway employees. If a Metro employee is found intoxicated while on duty and their condition is likely to endanger passenger safety, they can face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More