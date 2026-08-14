Independence Day 2026: Kolkata Metro to run 438 services on August 15

Kolkata Metro service on August 15: Kolkata Metro will operate 438 services on August 15 as part of its Independence Day 2026 schedule. Among these, the country’s oldest Metro network will operate 194 services on the Blue Line and 148 services on the Green Line.

On the Yellow Line, 92 services will run. Meanwhile, four direct services between Jai Hind Bimanbandar and Sahid Khudiram will operate instead of the usual five.

“Kolkata Metro will operate modified services on the Blue and Green Lines on Saturday, August 15. On the Blue Line, Metro Railway will run 194 services — 97 in each direction. On the Green Line, 148 services will operate — 74 in each direction. The Yellow Line will run its normal 92 services. However, there will be four direct services from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Sahid Khudiram, instead of the usual five,” the Metro Railway said in a statement.