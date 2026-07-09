Kolkata Metro likely to receive 14 new-generation rakes in FY27 to boost passenger capacity

Kolkata Metro expansion:Kolkata Metro is likely to receive 14 new-generation rakes in the financial year 2026-27 to enhance passenger capacity and improve operational efficiency. These new trainsets are expected to provide better services to commuters by increasing fleet availability and supporting the growing demand for metro travel.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SS Kannan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Kolkata Metro, said that around 14 rakes are expected to be received during the financial year 2026-27. He further added that these rakes will be manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).
“Around 14 rakes may be received during this financial year. Rakes shall be ICF-manufactured,” the CPRO said.
The official also stated that these new-generation rakes will be equipped with three-phase AC motors and automatic sliding doors. The rakes will have a design speed of 90 kmph and an operational speed of 80 kmph.
Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the induction of 60 new-generation metro rakes to modernise the Kolkata Metro network over the next four to five years. He highlighted the rapid expansion and ongoing modernisation of the country’s oldest metro system.
In the Kolkata Metro, the rakes are uniquely designed and not available anywhere else in the world. The bogie-wheel set is designed for Broad Gauge, while the coach body (shell) is based on a Meter Gauge configuration.
The ICF also manufactured the first 18 rakes of Kolkata Metro. However, these non-AC Metro rakes, equipped with a DC propulsion system, are no longer in service as they have completed their codal life.
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Later, between 2010 and 2013, following the extension of the Kolkata Metro corridor from Tollygunge to Kavi Subhas, the ICF manufactured 13 AC rakes. These rakes were equipped with a DC propulsion system supplied by BHEL.
Kolkata Metro to replace Mezzanine-to-Surface escalator at Netaji Bhavan station
Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro has begun the replacement of the escalator (NJ 3260) connecting the mezzanine level to the surface gate (Jadubabu Bazar Gate) at Netaji Bhavan Metro station on the Blue Line. Due to replacement work, the escalator service will remain unavailable to commuters from July 9, 2026, until the new escalator is commissioned.
“As a result, this escalator service for commuters will be stopped from 09.07.2026 until a new escalator is commissioned. This work is expected to be completed in six weeks (approximately). However, the stairs alongside the said escalator will remain open for commuters’ use,” it said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More