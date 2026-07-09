Kolkata Metro likely to receive 14 new-generation rakes in FY27 to boost passenger capacity

Kolkata Metro is expected to receive 14 new-generation rakes in FY27 as part of its fleet expansion plans. (Image: Kolkata Metro/File)

Kolkata Metro expansion: Kolkata Metro is likely to receive 14 new-generation rakes in the financial year 2026-27 to enhance passenger capacity and improve operational efficiency. These new trainsets are expected to provide better services to commuters by increasing fleet availability and supporting the growing demand for metro travel.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SS Kannan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Kolkata Metro, said that around 14 rakes are expected to be received during the financial year 2026-27. He further added that these rakes will be manufactured by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

“Around 14 rakes may be received during this financial year. Rakes shall be ICF-manufactured,” the CPRO said.