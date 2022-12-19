Kolkata Medical college students’ hunger strike enters Day 11

The students protesting over their demand for holding of the student council elections at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital continued their hunger strike for the the eleventh consecutive day on Sunday.

“We have decided to remain on hunger strike till the date of the student council election is announced,” a protester said.

The authorities said the functioning of the medical college was getting disrupted as documents and important files were not being signed, the students claimed that their hunger strike or agitation had no bearing on patient services.

Principal Dr Indranil Biswas and vice-principal and superintendent Anjan Adhikari have decided not to come to the college keeping the situtaion in mind and work from the Swasthya Bhawan, the Health Department headquarters.

A college administrative official said that it was not possible to focus on work in such an atmosphere. “I won’t say the students’ demands are unethical but it seems they are not interested in dialogue. Who will be responsible if something happens to a patient?” asked a doctor.

Earlier, the protesting students had gheraoed the principal, heads of departments, superintendents, deputy superintendents and nursing superintendents for nearly 35 hours.