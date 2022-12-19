scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Kolkata Medical college students’ hunger strike enters Day 11

The authorities said the functioning of the medical college was getting disrupted as documents and important files were not being signed, the students claimed that their hunger strike or agitation had no bearing on patient services. 

Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, hunger strike, indefinite hunger strike, Kolkata Medical college students, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairs“We have decided to remain on hunger strike till the date of the student council election is announced," a protester said.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The students protesting over their demand for holding of the student council elections at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital continued their hunger strike for the the eleventh consecutive day on Sunday.

“We have decided to remain on hunger strike till the date of the student council election is announced,” a protester said.

The authorities said the functioning of the medical college was getting disrupted as documents and important files were not being signed, the students claimed that their hunger strike or agitation had no bearing on patient services.

Principal Dr Indranil Biswas and vice-principal and superintendent Anjan Adhikari have decided not to come to the college keeping the situtaion in mind and work from the Swasthya Bhawan, the Health Department headquarters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

A college administrative official said that it was not possible to focus on work in such an atmosphere. “I won’t say the students’ demands are unethical but it seems they are not interested in dialogue. Who will be responsible if something  happens to a patient?” asked a doctor.

More from Kolkata

Earlier, the protesting students had gheraoed the principal, heads of departments, superintendents, deputy superintendents and nursing superintendents for nearly 35 hours.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:36:54 am
Next Story

TMC delegation meets families of Asansol stampede victims, slams BJP

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close