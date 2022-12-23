Kolkata Medical College students hold council polls on their own, authorities say move invalid

A section of MBBS students at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Thursday claimed to have conducted the “student council elections” on their own even as the institution authorities termed the exercise as invalid.

The nominations for the “elections” were filed online till Wednesday morning, it was learnt.

The students claimed to have held the poll “unanimously”.

Aniket Kar, a student, said, “Eighty percent of students cast their vote in the poll. A 21-member executive committee has been formed. We will move the authorities regarding legalities of the committee. Everything was documented. If anyone wants, they can verify the procedure we followed.”

Earlier, the council election was scheduled to be held on December 22 but the college authorities had later withdrawn the decision to do so.

Five undergraduate students had started a hunger strike and one had fallen ill before being admitted to the critical care unit. He as discharged later.

Two more students joined the hunger strike later.

The students of the medical college had marched on Monday to demand the council election. Social activist Vinayak Sen and the doctors’ forum had also joined them.

On the other hand, a member of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), said, “On behalf of AIDSO, we consider the decision to call off the protest demanding council elections as suicidal. We strongly protest the announcement of the students forming council on their own. Such a student council will have no validity.”

Another student, who participated in the protest demanding student council polls, said it was a mock election. “We have already lifted the strike,” he said.