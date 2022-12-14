Kolkata Medical College protest: Deadlock on as health officials cancel meeting with students

The stalemate between the protesting students and the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital authorities continued as a scheduled meeting between the protesters and senior state Health Department officials over the demand for the student council elections on Tuesday was cancelled.

Seven students of the college are currently on a hunger strike.

The Health Department officials maintained that no meeting will be held till the students call off their strike, sources said.

“This strike cannot go on forever,” said Kolkata Medical College principal Indranil Biswas.

Meanwhile, one of the protesting students was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) after he was taken ill.

On Monday, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya paid a visit to the medical college on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to end the impasse.

Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam met the college principal on Monday night and took stock of the situation, it is learnt. Nigam is believed to have said that a meeting with the students can only be held once they lift the hunger strike and that they were reluctant to budge even as the MoS Health visited them. The meeting was scheduled to be held at Swasthya Bhawan at 3pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the college authorities maintained that protest will not be tolerated on the institution’s premises.

The college had earlier announced the date for the student council elections but later withdrew it.

The students launched a protest and gheraoed the principal, heads of departments, superintendents, deputy superintendents and nursing superintendent for nearly 35 hours. The students are on a hunger strike for three days.

Advertisement

On Monday, state Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who visited the Calcutta Medical College on Monday, told the students that she was instructed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit the students. She met the students who are on hunger strike and urged them to call off the stir. Chandrima also told the students that the student council elections – their primary demand – would be held soon

“She, however, said it was not possible to exactly mention the date of election as of now,” said one of the protesting students.