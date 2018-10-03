Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 03, 2018
  • Kolkata fire LIVE UPDATES: Fire at Calcutta medical college, over 250 patients evacuated
Live now

Kolkata fire: Ten fire tenders are at the Calcutta medical college and hospital. No injuries have been reported.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 9:40:45 am
Kolkata Fire: Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot (Express photo/Arunima Karmakar)

A fire broke out at Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported as of now and at least 250 people have been evacuated and are being moved to different blocks.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at the department of pharmacy at around 7.58 am this morning. Smoke engulfed the building and many patients reportedly tried to jump out of the window to save themselves. Local media footage shows few of them being taken out of the building with their saline drips. Few patients could also be seen lying on the floor waiting for help. Kolkata police have also arrived at the spot. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. Read in Bangla

Live Blog

A fire broke out at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital this morning. Follow Kolkata fire LIVE UPDATES

09:40 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Patients lying on floor outside hospital

09:38 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Rescue operations underway
09:38 (IST) 03 Oct 2018
Past fire incidents in Kolkata

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at Bagree market, located in congested Canning Street. Over 60 firefighters were pressed into service and the fire was contained after two days. No casualty was reported, but goods estimated to be worth crores turned to ash and several shops in the market — considered one of the country’s largest wholesale hubs — were gutted, said police sources.

The medical college also known as the Calcutta Medical College is one of the oldest hospitals in the city. Established in 1948, the college is located next to Calcutta University and Presidency College.

