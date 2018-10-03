Kolkata fire LIVE UPDATES: Fire at Calcutta medical college, over 250 patients evacuated

Kolkata Fire: Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot (Express photo/Arunima Karmakar) Kolkata Fire: Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot (Express photo/Arunima Karmakar)

A fire broke out at Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported as of now and at least 250 people have been evacuated and are being moved to different blocks.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at the department of pharmacy at around 7.58 am this morning. Smoke engulfed the building and many patients reportedly tried to jump out of the window to save themselves. Local media footage shows few of them being taken out of the building with their saline drips. Few patients could also be seen lying on the floor waiting for help. Kolkata police have also arrived at the spot. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. Read in Bangla