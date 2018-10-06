Kolkata Medical College fire: CMCH forms panel to probe

Aside from a separate investigation by the fire department, the Public Works Deparment too has initiated a probe. The PWD is responsible for the maintenance of the building. Aside from a separate investigation by the fire department, the Public Works Deparment too has initiated a probe. The PWD is responsible for the maintenance of the building.

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital Thursday formed a special committee to probe the recent fire on its premises. The seven-member committee is likely to submit its enquiry report to the health department in a week.

Trinamool Congress legislator and president of the West Bengal Medical Council, Dr Nirmal Maji, said, “We can’t rule out foul play to suppress something. So we have decided to constitute an internal probe committee.”

The committee will be headed by hospital superintendent Dr Asish Basu, who is also the chairman of the patients’ welfare committee.

Over 250 patients had to be evacuated after the fire broke out in the pharmacy, located in the CMCH building, on Wednesday. In the absence of enough stretchers, many patients were carried out on bedsheets.

The state government had already called for two parallel probes, sources said. Aside from a separate investigation by the fire department, the Public Works Deparment too has initiated a probe. The PWD is responsible for the maintenance of the building. Sources said the officials will also probe if there was any deliberate attempt to destroy documents regarding the purchase of medicines.

Meanwhile, a forensic team has found that the fire started in the store room of the pharmacy. Experts suspect that the fire originated from computers installed in the department. “We suspect some part of the computers caught fire,” said a source. The computers are operational thoughout the day and that has a direct effect on the temperature of the area, which might have played a role in the incident, sources said.

