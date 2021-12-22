scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Kolkata civic polls: Cong alleges its candidate stripped, assaulted by TMC workers

A purported video clip of the assault, which reportedly took place on Sunday night, has been shared widely on social media.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 22, 2021 3:57:54 am
TMC supporters celebrate as the party secured a lead in a chunk of the 144 KMC seats. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

THE CONGRESS on Monday alleged that one of its candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election was stripped and beaten up by Trinamool Congress supporters.

A purported video clip of the assault, which reportedly took place on Sunday night, has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, Congress candidate for KMC ward 16, Ravi Saha, is seen lying on the road while a group of people, suspected to be TMC workers, abuse him. In his complaint to police, Saha said when he protested against those abusing him, he was stripped to his underwear and severely assaulted. He was admitted to a hospital. The police are investigating the matter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Condemning the incident, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted, “’Didicracy’ in Bengal manifests its uncouth face where a Congress candidate is
being stripped off and beaten black and blue in the full glare of public as he dared to contest the #KMCElection2021.”

More from Kolkata

Local TMC leader Anirban Dutta, however, alleged that Saha was drunk and was stripped and beaten by local people for indecent behaviour. According to Dutta, the incident took place near Saha’s house Sunday night. “…There is nothing political. Our workers were not involved at all.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement