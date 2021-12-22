Kolkata civic polls: Cong alleges its candidate stripped, assaulted by TMC workers

THE CONGRESS on Monday alleged that one of its candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election was stripped and beaten up by Trinamool Congress supporters.

A purported video clip of the assault, which reportedly took place on Sunday night, has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, Congress candidate for KMC ward 16, Ravi Saha, is seen lying on the road while a group of people, suspected to be TMC workers, abuse him. In his complaint to police, Saha said when he protested against those abusing him, he was stripped to his underwear and severely assaulted. He was admitted to a hospital. The police are investigating the matter.

Condemning the incident, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted, “’Didicracy’ in Bengal manifests its uncouth face where a Congress candidate is

being stripped off and beaten black and blue in the full glare of public as he dared to contest the #KMCElection2021.”

Local TMC leader Anirban Dutta, however, alleged that Saha was drunk and was stripped and beaten by local people for indecent behaviour. According to Dutta, the incident took place near Saha’s house Sunday night. “…There is nothing political. Our workers were not involved at all.”