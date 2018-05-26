Kolkata Mayor’s wife held for protest outside his house

Ratna Chatterjee had been conducting night-long demonstration outside Sovan’s Golpark residence, demanding his signature to allow their daughter to go for a school trip to Japan. (Express photo) Ratna Chatterjee had been conducting night-long demonstration outside Sovan’s Golpark residence, demanding his signature to allow their daughter to go for a school trip to Japan. (Express photo)

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee was arrested on Friday and bailed a few hours later following a police complaint by the mayor.

Ratna had been conducting night-long demonstration outside Sovan’s Golpark residence, demanding his signature to allow their daughter to go for a school trip to Japan. She claimed Sovan had refused to sign the papers earlier and that she was protesting for their daughter’s sake.

“He has a habit of lodging a complaint against me. He was in no way harassed. He didn’t sign the documents. I met the police even they didn’t want a student’s life to be affected. I will continue fighting this battle,” said Ratna.

When the police’s efforts to get her to withdraw her protest failed, Sovan filed a complaint with Rabindra Sarobar police station.

“Ratna Chatterjee has been directed by court not to disturb my peaceful occupation at my present address. However by showing utter disregard and in gross violation to the order passes by the court, Chatterjee with her accomplices has unlawfully assembled in front of my house to cause harm to my life,” read the mayor’s letter to the police.

Police said that based on Sovan’s complaint, a case was registered against Ratna under IPC sections 148/149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation). She was later arrested.

Sovan claimed that he had no issue signing documents for their daughter.

“I am a responsible citizen, I cannot sign on any document which has misleading information. I have already applied for divorce and signing this document may invite legal problems. The demonstration outside my house is just to harass me in public”, said Mayor Chatterjee.

Sovan had moved a divorce petition against Ratna last year.

Prior to this, the mayor had filed at least three complaints against her.

As per sources, the mayor and his wife have been staying separately since 2017.

