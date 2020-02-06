Kolkata: Man who foiled kidnap bid of kin run over, 1 held

The incident took place in Tangra area on Tuesday night. The incident took place in Tangra area on Tuesday night.

A man died after being run over by a vehicle while trying to foil an attempt by unidentified persons to abduct his daughter-in-law in the city, police said on Wednesday. One person has been arrested in this connection. The incident took place in Tangra area on Tuesday night.

“We have arrested the driver of the vehicle — an ambulance. We are also looking for another person who was present inside the ambulance. Initially, we have charged the accused with sections relating to reckless driving and unintentional murder. We are further probing and also looking into CCTV footage of the area to confirm the claim of the victim that miscreants had tried to drag her in,” said a senior Kolkata Police official.

Police said the 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Tangra police station that around midnight she and her father-in-law, aged about 50, were returning from a marriage ceremony. A speeding ambulance screeched to a halt beside them. There was one person in the ambulance apart from the driver. She raised an alarm when one the accused tried to drag her inside by pulling her arm. Her father-in-law then stood in front of the ambulance to stop it. The driver then tried to flee and in the process ran over the man, she added in the statement.

The man was rushed to Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

