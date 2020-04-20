Kolkata: Man strangulates son with disability for ‘not wearing mask’ while stepping out

On March 12, the Bengal government had made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks especially in public places. (Representational) On March 12, the Bengal government had made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks especially in public places. (Representational)

A 78-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his 45-year-old physically challenged son to death, as the latter refused to wear a face mask while going out, in north Kolkata on Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident took place following a spat between Banshidhar Mallick and his son Sirshendu Mallick. After killing his son, Banshidhar went to the local police station and surrendered. The police later arrested the accused and started a murder case against him.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “It was around 7 pm that accused Banshidhar came to the Shyampukur police station and said that he has killed his son Sirshendu around 5.30 pm. The son was physically challenged. The accused had strangulated the victim with a piece of cloth.”

Officers from the said police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Banshidhar is a retired employee of a private firm, while his son was unemployed. Both of them did not share a cordial relationship, said police.

“Over the last few days, the father and son used to fight every time Sirshendu stepped out of the house without a mask. Yesterday, an altercation broke out for the same reason and the man killed his son in a fit of rage,” said the officer.

On March 12, the Bengal government had made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks especially in public places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.