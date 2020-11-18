Kolkata: Man shot dead in Howrah, hunt on for five suspects

A man was shot dead in Howrah's Shibpur area on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.(Representational Image)

A man was shot dead in Howrah’s Shibpur area on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Shibpur’s Ramkrishnapur Lane, which is normally a crowded area. The suspects have been identified and a hunt was on for them, police said.

According to police sources, five persons were involved in the crime. No arrests have been made yet. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Abdullah alias Raja (40). He was a resident of ward number 31. His friend, Sheikh Abdullah, who was with him at the time, suffered injuries in the firing, police said.

Police said Raja, accompanied by Sheikh, had reached the area on his motorcycle after getting a phone call. The suspects accosted the two men and pushed them off the vehicle. They stabbed Raja with a knife and then opened fire at him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Primary investigations indicate that the crime was the fallout of personal enmity.

In 2019, Raja had been arrested in connection with the murder case of a history-sheeter. He was later released on bail.

The incident triggered massive tension in the area. CCTV footage was being examined and a probe was on, police said.

