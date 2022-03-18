Kolkata: Hawker shot dead over argument during Holi celebrations

A man was shot dead in Kolkata’s Regent Park area over a fight between two groups while playing Holi on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Chauhan — a hawker, aged between 40 and 45 years. The incident took place at Pallishree in Regent Park around 3 pm.

“A man has been shot during during Holi celebrations. A case has been registered and investigation initiated. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” an official at South Suburban Division of Kolkata Police said on conditions of anonymity.

According to sources, Chauhan and his friends allegedly wanted to apply colours on one of their friends’ wife. This triggered an argument which then turned into a clash between the two groups. Following this, the accused, Sujit Malik, who had come to Chauhan’s house, left. He then returned with a firearm and allegedly shot at Chauhan. As Chauhan fell on the ground, Malik and his friends fled the spot.

Locals rushed Chauhan to SSKM hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sources said they were all in inebriated condition. Malik, who allegedly shot Chauhan dead, is absconding. The two groups were from the same neighbourhood and most of them are hawkers staying in rented accommodation.