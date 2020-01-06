Kolkata: Man says BJP leader Hazra beat him at pub

BJP leader Anupam Hazra. BJP leader Anupam Hazra.

A man lodged a complaint against BJP leader Anupam Hazra with Shakespeare Sarani police station for allegedly assaulting and threatening him with dire consequences inside a pub in Kolkata Saturday night. Police, however, are yet to file an FIR against Hazra, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, who denied the allegations.

Suresh Roy, a resident of Kasba area of the city, alleged that Hazra and his security guards beat him up after he took a photograph of the BJP leader at a pub on Ho Chi Minh Sarani around 10 30 pm last night. “As he is a politician, I took his photograph on my mobile phone. Suddenly Anupam Hazra came to me and started assaulting me. When I protested, he threatened to get me killed as he has a Y-plus security cover. His security guards also hit me and broke my gold chain. They hit me on head, following which I had to go to SSKM Hospital,” Roy told reporters.

Hazra, however, alleged the man was drunk. “He requested for a selfie. He said he was a TMC supporter, but follows me on Facebook. So, I allowed him. Later, I found that he was making my video and sharing it with one Rakesh Singh. When my security guards asked him to stop sharing my videos and photographs, the man started hurling abuses. Later, he was made to leave the restaurant. Today (Sunday), I learnt that he has lodged a complaint against me,” said Hazra.

Manager of the pub, Mohammad Nadim siddiqui, confirmed to the reporters that a brawl took place between both the parties over clicking a photograph. “Then we asked both parties to leave the restaurant.”

Police sources said that they have received a written complaint regarding the incident and started an investigation. However, they are yet to register an FIR against Hazra.

