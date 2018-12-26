Kolkata: Man living with mother’s body was held for assault earlier this year, says police

A man who was found to be living with his mother’s decomposed body at their Salt Lake home Monday had been jailed for three months earlier this year on assault charge.

Maitro Bhattacharya was detained after the body of his mother — 77-year-old Krishna Bhattacharya — was found lying in a room in their house on Beadon Street.

Maitro had informed an acquaintance, Tarun Kumar Porel, about his mother’s death. Sources said Porel had alerted the CID and the Bidhannagar police was informed later.

“Around seven months ago, Maitro was arrested for hitting a woman staying near his house,” said a police officer, adding that he was arrested on the basis of an FIR registered at Bidhannagar North police station.

Maitro was in police custody for about three months and was later released on bail.

“He has a temperament issue. He would often indulge in fights with people in his locality. This was one of the reasons why people would hardly speak to the family,” the officer claimed.

Police said they haven’t ruled out the possibility that Krishna Bhattacharya had was murdered. If the autopsy report indicates foul play, a fresh case will be initiated, they added. The Bidhannagar police have for now lodged a case of unnatural death.

Maitro’s father, Dr Gorachand Bhattacharya, had died a few years ago