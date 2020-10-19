Kolkata: Man jumps off building to flee from police, dies

Sources said Hussein was accused in several cases, including murder and extortion.

A suspected criminal died after he jumped off a four-storey building in north Kolkata late on Saturday night. During investigation it was found that the deceased, Abdul Hussein, was a resident of Hooghly district.

According to police, a fight broke out between Hussein and a few other persons when they were all in an intoxicated condition. Their noise woke the neighbours and the housing security personnel. They soon informed the Chitpur police.

On seeing the policemen arrive, Hussein tried to escape from the spot. So, he jumped from the building with his bag. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

“Prima facie investigation has revealed that Hussein was a wanted criminal. He may have jumped to flee from the clutch of police. We are investigating the matter,” said an official.

Sources said Hussein was accused in several cases, including murder and extortion.

