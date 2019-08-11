Kolkata: 40-yr-old man ‘jumps’ in front of Metro, dies

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Dum Dum-bound Metro at Rabindra Sarobar station in Kolkata on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Shaw (40). He was declared brought dead at MR Bangur hospital.

The incident took place at 12.09 pm, following which Metro services were suspended till 12.57 pm.

A case has been lodged at Charu Market police station.

“A man committed suicide in the UP line at Rabindra Sarobar station at 12.09 pm today. Truncated services were operated from Maidan to Noapara both UP and DN and also from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash both UP and DN,” said Metro CPRO Indrani Banerjee.

Recently, Kolkata Metro had been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Just about two to three days ago, a girl had slammed Kolkata Metro claiming that the train had started moving despite her shoulder being stuck outside the door. However, the incident has been denied by the Metro authorities.

On July 13, Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of Kasba area of Kolkata was killed while trying to board a Kavi Subhash-bound Metro from the Park Street station. His hand had got stuck between the doors and the Metro started moving.

Kolkata Metro, which is operated by Ministry of Railways, faced massive criticism from the ruling TMC government, which claimed such incidents were a fallout of poor maintenance.