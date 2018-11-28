Kolkata: Man held for uploading ‘private photos’ of ex-girlfriend on Facebook

The Bidhannagar police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly uploading personal pictures of his ex-girlfriend on Facebook using a fake profile.

Advertising

Amit Kumar (27) of Dhanbad was arrested after the woman filed a complaint at cyber police station on November 11. Sources said the police had been trying to trace the accused through his IP address since then, ultimately arresting the B.Tech graduate in Jagjiban Nagar.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed she became acquainted with Kumar through phone and later on Facebook around a year ago. They eventually met in person after some months.

“He had some photos of the complainant. Due to some differences, the complainant did not want to continue the relationship. To take revenge, the accused created a fake Facebook profile to harass her in public,” said a police officer. The profile also included the complainant’s name and contact number.

Advertising

“The accused also repeatedly sent abusive messages and some pictures of the complainant to her husband and her other relatives,” said an official. Police sources said he had also extorted money from the complainant by threatening to upload her pictures to YouTube.

Kumar was arrested under sections 354D (following a man and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear disinterest), 384 (extortion), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

“Fake Facebook profiles are usually created out of anger to take revenge. It is rare that the accused and complainant would not know each other. This trend is getting popular among the youth, unfortunately, but also we must appreciate that women are gathering courage to file complaints,” said a police officer.