Kolkata: Man held for ‘raping’ minor girl

Kolkata Police arrested one person on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl inside the Fort William last week.

“A case has been registered at Maidan police station under section 376(2)(f) (committing rape) of the IPC and also POCSO Act,” said a police official. Police sources said a complaint had been filed by the victim’s mother. It has been alleged in the complaint letter that the accused forcefully committed penetrative sexual assault on the minor. She claimed the incident took place on June 15.

“A complaint was filed by the the victim’s mother on the basis of which an FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act,” read a statement by the Eastern Command spokesperson. The accused has been remanded in police custody till June 24.