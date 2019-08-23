Kolkata: Man held for ‘passing lewd remarks on teen’ gets bail

Kolkata Police arrested a resident of Sonarpur for allegedly passing lewd remarks on a teenaged girl on Wednesday night.

Accused Ram Sharma, however, was granted bail by a court on Thursday.

According to police sources, the girl was on her way home in her car with a friend. The accused, who was on a two-wheeler, started following them.

“The accused passed some lewd comments on her near Avisikta more on E M Bypass. When she protested against his behaviour, he started arguing with them,” said an officer.

When the girl tried to stop him at the next signal, he managed to escape, said police.

She then informed police. Later the girl filed a formal complaint against the accused at Garfa police station.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused was traced and arrested soon.

The accused has been booked under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code.