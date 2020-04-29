Kolkata: Man dies of COVID-19, 3 days later wife passes away too

Police now declared the area to be a red zone. Police now declared the area to be a red zone.

Three days after a 50-year-old man died of coronavirus, his wife too died on Saturday, at Tangra area of south Kolkata. The cause of death of the 46-year-old woman, who was suffering from severe asthma and heart ailments, is unknown. According to their relatives, she died of heart attack after receiving the news of her husband’s death. The couple was childless.

According to a neighbour, the man took his ailing wife to a nursing home on April 21. He started feeling unwell there and later developed respiratory problems after returning home. He then went to Beliaghata ID Hospital for a check-up and underwent a test for coronavirus. The next day he died and was taken to a local crematorium. Later, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“After he died, his wife’s condition became critical. His nephew made arrangements for her treatment, but she died of cardiac arrest on April 25. She was cremated and did not undergo any COVID-19 test.”

The deceased’s nephew said, “My uncle had a grocery shop here. As they did not have any children, so they treated me as their own.” He added, “After my uncle’s death, police had asked us to remain in quarantine. However, after three days, my aunt suddenly died.”

