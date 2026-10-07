Blood on his face, legs tied: Man found dead in Kolkata cab

The Kolkata police suspect the body and cab may have been dumped in Entally after he was killed elsewhere, but are probing all angles.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 03:55 PM IST
Kolkata cab driver death, Kolkata cab driver murder, Entally cab driver death, Kolkata cab driver found dead, Entally murder case, Kolkata crime news, Entally crime news, Kolkata cab murder probe, Indian Express news, Kolkata news, Kolkata police newsThe Kolkata police are investigating when and how the man died and whether he was killed inside the cab or elsewhere before his body was brought to Entally. (File Photo)
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A cab parked by the roadside in central Kolkata’s Entally area drew residents’ attention Wednesday morning when repeated calls to the occupant went unanswered. When the police arrived and found the vehicle locked from the inside, they called a mechanic to break open the door.

Inside was the body of a man with blood marks on his face and both legs tied with a rope.

According to police sources, officers traced the vehicle’s registration number and contacted the app company to identify the man.

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“The driver was subsequently identified as Bhagwan Prasad Gupta, 45, the vehicle’s driver,” said a source.

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The discovery has raised suspicion that Gupta may have been murdered, although the police are yet to officially confirm the cause of death.

Officers from Entally Police Station recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Officers from the Homicide Section and the Intelligence Branch at Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters, also visited the spot and collected evidence.

CCTV, booking history

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The police said they are examining how and when Gupta died and whether he was killed inside the cab or elsewhere before his body was brought to Entally.

Investigators are checking CCTV footage from the area to establish a timeline and identify people who may have entered or travelled in the cab.

They are also examining the vehicle’s booking history and contacting the app company to determine Gupta’s last passenger, where the cab travelled after the last ride, and its last known location.

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The police suspect, as one possibility, that Gupta may have been killed elsewhere and that his body and the cab were later abandoned at the Entally location. Investigators are probing this and other possible explanations.

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According to police sources, investigators are also contacting Gupta’s family, relatives, and friends to establish his movements Tuesday night, including who he was last seen with and whether he had any known personal disputes or enmity.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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