Blood on his face, legs tied: Man found dead in Kolkata cab

The Kolkata police are investigating when and how the man died and whether he was killed inside the cab or elsewhere before his body was brought to Entally. (File Photo)

A cab parked by the roadside in central Kolkata’s Entally area drew residents’ attention Wednesday morning when repeated calls to the occupant went unanswered. When the police arrived and found the vehicle locked from the inside, they called a mechanic to break open the door.

Inside was the body of a man with blood marks on his face and both legs tied with a rope.

According to police sources, officers traced the vehicle’s registration number and contacted the app company to identify the man.

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“The driver was subsequently identified as Bhagwan Prasad Gupta, 45, the vehicle’s driver,” said a source.

The discovery has raised suspicion that Gupta may have been murdered, although the police are yet to officially confirm the cause of death.