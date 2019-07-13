Kolkata: Man beats mother to death for refusing to pay bike EMI

A 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of beating his mother to death on Wednesday, after she had refused to pay the EMI for his new bike. The deceased has been identified as Malti Mondal, 55.

Accused Rakesh Mondal, a jute mill employee, allegedly beat up his mother at their Uluberia residence in Howrah district.

“Prima facie investigation reveal that the accused has recently bought a motorcycle and wanted his mother to help him pay the EMI. He used to regularly fight with his mother over this issue,” said an official.

Around 2 am on Wednesday, he came home and started demanding money from his mother. When she refused to shell out the money, he allegedly started beating her up with a stick. His uncle, who lives nearby, rushed to their home after hearing Malti’s screams. He tried to stop him, but Rakesh also attacked him. However, the uncle managed to tie Rakesh up to a tree and called police.

“We reached the spot and took the injured woman to hospital. She was declared brought dead by doctors. The accused has been arrested and murder charges has been pressed against him,” said an official.

Police said the accused’s father, Asit Mondal, was on night duty on Wednesday and was informed about the incident by his neighbours. His father told the police that his son would often demand money from his mother.