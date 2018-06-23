Kolkata: Man arrested for ‘raping’ Class XII relative

“The incident took place on Wednesday, the complaint was filed on Thursday. We have already arrested the accused. Investigation is on,” said a police officer. (Representational) “The incident took place on Wednesday, the complaint was filed on Thursday. We have already arrested the accused. Investigation is on,” said a police officer. (Representational)

The police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a Class XII student at her residence in south Kolkata.

The man, a distant relative of the girl, had entered the house after telling her he needed a glass of water, police sources said.

The accused, identified as Abhinath Mistry, a Bangladeshi resident, was reportedly arrested on the basis of a complaint filed at Regent Park police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources said the victim’s mother wasn’t home when Mistry visited to collect a SIM card.

He left, but returned shortly after and asked the girl for a glass of water. According to a police officer, he then allegedly raped the girl before fleeing the spot.

“The incident took place on Wednesday, the complaint was filed on Thursday. We have already arrested the accused. Investigation is on,” said a police officer.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App