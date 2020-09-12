Kolkata man arrested for making threat calls to Sanjay Raut

It is alleged that Palash Bose being a fan of actor Kangana Ranaut, used her name to threaten Sanjay Raut. (File)

A Kolkata resident in his late twenties has been arrested by the Maharashtra ATS for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The ATS team arrested him from Tollygunge with the help of the Kolkata Police.

The officers said the accused, Palash Bose, is a gym instructor by profession. He had posed as a gang member of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and threatened Raut. “He had threatened the Shiv Sena MP of dire consequences through calls, text messages and even video calls,” said an officer.

“Bose had made internet phone calls to threaten Raut, with the help of which the police managed to trace him to Kolkata. The local police was informed, the officer said. Following this, a team of ATS officers went to Kolkata and arrested him. He was produced in court, which gave ATS his transit remand. The team is expected to reach Mumbai with Bose on Saturday. It is alleged that Bose being a fan of actor Kangana Ranaut, used her name to threaten Raut.

Anirban Guhathakurta, who represented Bose in court, said: “We submitted before the court that Bose is no way connected to the case.

Mumbai Police found out about him while tracking IP addresses. There have been many instances where crimes have been committed by hacking IP addresses.”

“The court allowed transit remand because people like Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut are involved in the matter,” he added.

The ATS is investigating whether he had recently made threat calls to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the NCP chief.

