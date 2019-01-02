Kolkata: Trinamool turns 21, Mamata Banerjee congratulates party workers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated her party workers on the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Tuesday.

Founded on January 1, 1998, the TMC turned 21.

Advertising

“The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people #Trinamool21,” Mamata tweeted.

“We are thankful to Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. And the workers who work hard 365 days a year for the people. A big salute to you,” she added.

Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said the party needs to work towards ensuring a secular and progressive India under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Advertising

“The year of 2019 is a year of change and struggle. We should fight hard in order to ensure that we are able to gift the people of this country a secular and progressive India in New Delhi under the leadership of Mamata,” he said in a video message.

This year will bring good days (acche din) in the country, Abhishek was quoted as saying.

TMC observed the day in the state in every block and subdivision and also at the panchayat level. The party flag was hoisted at Trinamool Bhavan by party general secretary Subrata Bakshi.

Blood donation camps, blanket distribution and cultural events were also held across the state.

TMC was founded by Mamata, who was with the Congress. The party has 34 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state.