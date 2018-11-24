Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee to go on five-day trip to south Bengal starting November 26

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on five-day trip to south Bengal districts starting November 26, said party sources.

Advertising

The Trinamool Congress chief will address public gatherings and chair administrative meetings to take stock of her government’s development works.

On Monday, she will leave for Jhargram, where she will attend a public meeting and an administrative meeting. The next day, she is set to hold a meeting with Hindi speakers in Purulia.

Mamata will address another public gathering and chair an administrative meeting in Bankura on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, she will visit West and East Burdwan. On November 30, she will chair a Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat after completing her south Bengal tour.

Sources said the tour is crucial for the TMC’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.