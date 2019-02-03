Mamata Banerjee stages dharna over CBI bid to raid Kolkata police chief’s residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna Sunday evening near Esplanade to protest against the recent attempt of CBI officials to raid Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence and to protect the Constitution.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said the CBI came to Kumar’s residence without any search warrant and asserted that the Central government was making a deliberate attempt, with political vendetta on its mind, to harass the Opposition parties.

“What gave them (CBI) the audacity to raid the house of police commissioner without a search warrant? Rajeev Kumar is one of the best police officers. He is not involved in Saradha scam. He only headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which we had formed to probe the scam. This is a deliberate attempt to harass the opposition parties,” Banerjee said after visiting Kumar’s house.

“This is a blatant attack on democracy and the Constitution. I have decided to sit on a dharna against this. This will be a Satyagraha,” Banerjee added.

The West Bengal CM lashed out at the Centre “for using agencies against those who took part in the January 19 United India rally”.

“I have information that Narendra Modi asked CBI officers to do something against us on January 19 when we organised the United India rally in which 23 parties took part. They are frightened to see the opposition unite,” Banerjee said.

“Ajit Doval is just following the instruction of Narendra Modi to trouble opposition. They have been doing this because we have been raising our voice against the central government. There is a complete constitutional break down,” Banerjee added.

In 2007, Mamata Banerjee led a 16-day dharna on National Highway 2 during Singur anti-land acquisition movement.