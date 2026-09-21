Doctor molested, her group assaulted at Kolkata cinema hall; 6 arrested

The accused allegedly physically attacked the doctor's husband and other companions inside the cinema hall and misbehaved with police officers.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 05:27 PM IST
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A doctor was allegedly molested, and her group was assaulted, while watching a movie with her husband and friends at a mall in Kolkata Sunday evening. Based on her complaint, the police have arrested six people.

According to the complaint, the six accused continuously harassed the group during the movie, making obscene and sexually suggestive comments and actions. When the woman and her companions protested, the accused allegedly attacked them. Theatre authorities promptly intervened and alerted the police, who arrived on the scene immediately.

Police sources said that when officers attempted to speak with the accused inside the cinema hall, the men argued, misbehaved, and used abusive language with the police while behaving rudely with other moviegoers.

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Following the confrontation, the police brought all six men to the station. The police confirmed their identities through identification cards found on them: Anand Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Srijan Darbar, Manoj Roy, and Arindam Ghosh. During interrogation, Srijan allegedly claimed to be a student of Jadavpur University and threatened dire consequences if he were arrested.

The police filed a case against the six under charges of wrongful restraint, causing physical hurt, using words or gestures insulting the modesty of a woman, and using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The police produced the six accused in court and sought their custody.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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