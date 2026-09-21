Doctor molested, her group assaulted at Kolkata cinema hall; 6 arrested

The Kolkata police arrested six men after a woman doctor alleged molestation and assault while watching a movie (File photo for representative use).

A doctor was allegedly molested, and her group was assaulted, while watching a movie with her husband and friends at a mall in Kolkata Sunday evening. Based on her complaint, the police have arrested six people.

According to the complaint, the six accused continuously harassed the group during the movie, making obscene and sexually suggestive comments and actions. When the woman and her companions protested, the accused allegedly attacked them. Theatre authorities promptly intervened and alerted the police, who arrived on the scene immediately.

Police sources said that when officers attempted to speak with the accused inside the cinema hall, the men argued, misbehaved, and used abusive language with the police while behaving rudely with other moviegoers.