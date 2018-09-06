Kolkata Majerhat bridge collapse: Death toll touches three, Mamata to chair high-level meeting today

Till Wednesday, two bodies were recovered after hours of rescue operation. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Till Wednesday, two bodies were recovered after hours of rescue operation. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

One more body was recovered from the debris of Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata, taking the death toll to three on Thursday. As per police sources, the deceased was identified as Goutam Mondal (45). “Total three people have died so far, 27 persons were injured in the incident out of which 13 are still admitted at the hospital. Eleven of them have been treated and discharged,” a senior police official of Kolkata Police said.

According to officials, the body of the third deceased was recovered at 6.30 am. Mondal was a resident of Tetulia area of Murshidabad district. Till Wednesday, two bodies were recovered after hours of rescue operations. Soumen Bag (28) was declared dead on arrival at the hospital on Tuesday. The second victim was identified as Pranab Dey, a metro rail worker.

The Majerhat bridge, which is about 50-years-old and connects the city to South 24 Paraganas and southern suburban areas, had collapsed on September 4. The city police have already registered a case against unknown persons under sections 304 (death by negligence not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (causing mischief thereby causing loss or damage) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per sources, a Special Investigation Team has also been formed to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting at Nabanna at 3:30 pm today. Government sources said the CM is likely to discuss the issues which caused the incident and steps that can prevent similar ones in the future.

The ministers and senior officials of the concerned departments, including the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and the state Public Works Department, are also expected to attend the meeting. Chief Secretary Malay De, Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya, Director General of Police Virendra and the Commissioner of Police will also be present.

