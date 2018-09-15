Kolkata LPG dealership scam: BJP leader arrested, party says he has been falsely framed

Police said the scam ran into crores and was spread in different districts of Bengal. (Representational) Police said the scam ran into crores and was spread in different districts of Bengal. (Representational)

BJP leader Ranjeet Majumdar was arrested on Saturday by Kolkata police for allegedly duping several people by assuring them LPG dealership under a Central government scheme in exchange of money. Majumdar was arrested after hours of interrogation by Jorasanko police. Police said the scam ran into crores and was spread in different districts of Bengal.

Majumdar was the good governance and Central state coordinator for BJP earlier. After the controversy erupted in August, he was removed from the post. Police acknowledged that there was a major corruption in the state in the name of LPG or cooking gas dealership.

“Yes, he (Ranjeet Majumdar) has been arrested,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Subhankar Sinha. Another official said Majumdar was arrested on a complaint filed by former BJP leader Ashok Sarkar.

“The complaint was filed by Sarkar on August 3. He had alleged gross impropriety, nepotism and presumably financial corruption over the allocation of LPG dealership in 2017-18 by nationalised petroleum companies favouring members of BJP and RSS. A case has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy),” he said.

In response to the arrest, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said Majumdar was falsely framed in the case and the party would support him. “He is our party member and we will support him. If anyone is found involved in financial irregularities, the law will take its own course. As far as this case is concerned, he was arrested after police recorded the statement of two people from Murshidabad,” he said.

Police sources said the complainant had also named some senior BJP and RSS members. “Some names have cropped up but it is too early to say anything. Let us investigate first,” said an official.

It has been alleged in the complaint that influential names from BJP leadership had recommended names of some beneficiaries. Police sources said the complainant also submitted documents to establish the collusion of BJP leaders in recommending names for the allocation.

“BJP and RSS workers were lured to apply for LPG distribution and barring 19, the rest were cheated in the process. They allegedly collected money from them and duped them later,” said an official.

Ghosh said even BJP district president of South Dinajpur was arrested in a false case. “Police wanted Manjumdar to take big names and he was arrested after he refused to do so. He has been falsely framed and it is nothing new. Everyone knows how police work in Bengal. BJP district president of South Dinajpur was jailed for 72 days in a false case. We have fought and will continue to fight on roads, in elections, and inside the court too,” “he said.

