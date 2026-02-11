Kolkata loses Rs 482 crore in two years to cyber fraud; 80% of victims senior citizens

Kolkata lost approximately Rs 274 crore to cyber fraud in 2024. While the figures for 2025 show a dip to Rs 208 crore, the human cost remains high—particularly for the elderly. A staggering 80 per cent of all cybercrime victims in the city are senior citizens, many of whom are targeted through sophisticated “digital arrests” and investment scams, according to the police.
To combat this rising tide, the police have launched Digital Prahari, a comprehensive 24/7 initiative designed to provide a safety net for those navigating the digital world.
“In cybercrime, time is our greatest enemy. As cyber fraudsters operate around the clock, it is necessary for us to remain active within the same time frame. There is also the concept of a ‘golden hour’ in cybercrime, as once a person is duped, the money is transferred very quickly through mule accounts,” Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar said.
This facility aims to capitalise on the “golden hour”—the critical period immediately following a fraud when money can still be traced and frozen before it vanishes into mule accounts. Victims can now dial 1800-345-0066 (or the national 1930) for immediate guidance.
The helpline does not just record complaints; it guides victims through the complex process of blocking funds, obtaining court orders, and coordinating with banks and local divisional cyber cells to recover lost money. The cell also assists users whose WhatsApp or Facebook accounts have been hacked or impersonated, providing a roadmap to regain digital control.
Police newsletter on fraudsters’ modus operandi
Recognising that awareness is the strongest weapon against evolving tactics like AI-generated deepfakes and fake hotel booking websites, the police have also introduced “cyber pass”, a monthly newsletter that provides updates on the latest modus operandi used by fraudsters. It also gives professional advice on safe banking and internet usage, with specific dos and don’ts for high-priority groups like senior citizens.
“You can call the toll-free number directly, and we will guide you step-by-step. Next is money restoration. Many victims don’t understand what to do after reporting a crime to 1930. They don’t know how much money has been blocked and how much money they will get back… They will have to get a court order. We will send the court order to the bank, the local police station, and the local divisional cyber cell will send it, and then the money will be recovered,” said Abhishek Modi, Deputy Commissioner, Cyber.
The police officer further said the helpline would also provide assistance in cases where social media accounts are hacked. ”As I said before, during non-office hours, especially weekends or at night, you might feel ‘what do we do now?” Modi said. “We have initiated this toll-free number for that purpose.”
The police are also creating a blocking cell with a repository of fraudulent phone numbers, handsets IMEI numbers, malicious URLs, and fake websites. This will work with the central Department of Telecommunications, Google, and social media giants to permanently block resources used by criminals.
“While the recovery rate for defrauded money stood at 10 per cent in 2024, it surged to 18 per cent in 2025,” said the deputy commissioner.
