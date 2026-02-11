Kolkata loses Rs 482 crore in two years to cyber fraud; 80% of victims senior citizens

Kolkata lost approximately Rs 274 crore to cyber fraud in 2024. While the figures for 2025 show a dip to Rs 208 crore, the human cost remains high—particularly for the elderly. A staggering 80 per cent of all cybercrime victims in the city are senior citizens, many of whom are targeted through sophisticated “digital arrests” and investment scams, according to the police.

To combat this rising tide, the police have launched Digital Prahari, a comprehensive 24/7 initiative designed to provide a safety net for those navigating the digital world.

“In cybercrime, time is our greatest enemy. As cyber fraudsters operate around the clock, it is necessary for us to remain active within the same time frame. There is also the concept of a ‘golden hour’ in cybercrime, as once a person is duped, the money is transferred very quickly through mule accounts,” Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar said.