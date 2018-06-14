Kolkata likely to get 80 electric buses by August, says Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Wednesday. Subham Dutta Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Wednesday. Subham Dutta

Written by Pooja Mukherjee

In an attempt to reduce vehicular pollution, the state government is hoping to launch 80 electric buses by August, the state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday. He was speaking at an event where 25 Mahindra Smart electric vehicles were flagged off. Zoomcar, the self-drive car rental firm, has partnered with Mahindra to provide green mobility solutions in the city. The cars will be available on the Zoomcar platform at a fixed subscription rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari said the state government is hoping to launch 80 electric buses by August. He also handed over 700 sanction letters to the Gatidhara beneficiaries of 2018-19 FY. This initiative is aimed at making the city less polluted as these cars are hundred percent emission free.

Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar, said, “We are thrilled to provide green mobility solutions to the people of Kolkata.” The facility of self-driven cars will be extended to Jaipur, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said, “It is a revolutionary step towards a greener Bengal.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App