Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Kolkata: Left Front leaders meet chief electoral officer, demand security for booth agents

Kolkata: Left Front leaders meet chief electoral officer, demand security for booth agents

They also urged the Election Commission to provide security to booth-level agents of opposition parties during the special summary revision to ensure that a “genuine” voters’ list is created.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: October 12, 2018 5:30:00 am
Kolkata: Left Front leaders meet chief electoral officer, demand security for booth agents The special summary revision for state electoral rolls began on September 1 and will end on October 31. (Representational photo)
Related News

A Left Front delegation on Thursday met state chief electoral officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab and demanded an extension for revision of electoral rolls. They also urged the Election Commission to provide security to booth-level agents of opposition parties during the special summary revision to ensure that a “genuine” voters’ list is created.

“We have earlier seen only booth-level agents of the ruling party taking part in the summary revision of electoral rolls and making attempts to include fake voters in the voters’ list. To ensure that genuine names are included in the voter list, the EC must allow opposition booth-level agents to function in the special summary revision process. We have received reports from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that fake voters were included in the list. We do not want to witness such a situation in Bengal,” said senior CPM leader Rabin Deb. He also alleged that TMC workers had earlier driven away their booth-level workers during the summary revision process.

“We have also demanded an extension of the special summary revision process as a large number of working days will be lost this month due to religious festivals. There is a need to extend this process to ensure creation of a genuine voters’ list. This is a very important process and the Opposition must get a level playing field. The CEO said he has sent a proposal to the higher authority for an extension but is yet to get a green signal,” added Deb.

The special summary revision for state electoral rolls began on September 1 and will end on October 31.

Must Watch

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement