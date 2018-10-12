Kolkata: Left Front leaders meet chief electoral officer, demand security for booth agents

The special summary revision for state electoral rolls began on September 1 and will end on October 31. (Representational photo) The special summary revision for state electoral rolls began on September 1 and will end on October 31. (Representational photo)

A Left Front delegation on Thursday met state chief electoral officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab and demanded an extension for revision of electoral rolls. They also urged the Election Commission to provide security to booth-level agents of opposition parties during the special summary revision to ensure that a “genuine” voters’ list is created.

“We have earlier seen only booth-level agents of the ruling party taking part in the summary revision of electoral rolls and making attempts to include fake voters in the voters’ list. To ensure that genuine names are included in the voter list, the EC must allow opposition booth-level agents to function in the special summary revision process. We have received reports from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that fake voters were included in the list. We do not want to witness such a situation in Bengal,” said senior CPM leader Rabin Deb. He also alleged that TMC workers had earlier driven away their booth-level workers during the summary revision process.

“We have also demanded an extension of the special summary revision process as a large number of working days will be lost this month due to religious festivals. There is a need to extend this process to ensure creation of a genuine voters’ list. This is a very important process and the Opposition must get a level playing field. The CEO said he has sent a proposal to the higher authority for an extension but is yet to get a green signal,” added Deb.

The special summary revision for state electoral rolls began on September 1 and will end on October 31.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App