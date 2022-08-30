scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Kolkata reports least number of rape cases among 19 Indian cities

Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape in 2021, while Delhi reported 1,226 rape cases -- the highest in the country.

Kolkata was also among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered. (File)

Kolkata reported the least number of rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India last year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape in 2021, while Delhi reported 1,226 rape cases — the highest in the country.

Delhi was followed by Jaipur where 502 rape cases were registered, while in Mumbai, 364 cases of rape under IPC section 376 were reported.

Along with Kolkata, at the bottom of the chart was Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where 12 rape cases were reported and Patna where 30 rape cases were registered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

Among other metros, Indore in Madhya Pradesh reported 165 cases, Bengaluru reported 117 cases, Hyderabad reported 116 cases and Nagpur in Maharashtra reported 115 cases.

These 19 cities reported 3,208 cases of rape in 2021, according to NCRB.

Kolkata was also among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered.

Advertisement

Kolkata had reported 14 rape cases in 2019, while in 2020, it was at 11.

Among states, Rajasthan last year reported the highest number of rape cases at 6,337, while Nagaland reported the lowest number of cases at four. West Bengal reported 1,123 rape cases.

More from Kolkata

In all, India reported a total of 31,677 rape cases last year, having 31,878 victims.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:16:36 am
Next Story

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh fights for his community in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix thriller about 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay
First Noida, now Gurgaon

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement