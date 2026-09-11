Kolkata college vice-principal resigns after students protest over attendance criterion

The Vice principal of a reputed law college in Kolkata said she was “forced to resign” after protests by a section of students against the criterion of 75 percent attendance for appearing in semester examinations.

“According to bar council rules, one has to have 75 percent attendance to sit for the examination. But many students lacked it. I told them that the matter will be discussed with the higher-ups. I told the students we will hold discussion with Calcutta University. However the students gheraoed me over Thursday night. They put pressure on me. I was forced to tender my resignation,” Muhammadi Tarannum said on Friday afternoon.

“Students did not attend classes. But they said they will have to be allowed to sit for the examination. There were six teachers with me on Thursday. They were driven out and I was gheraoed alone. I was also not allowed to have food and water. They also switched off the lights. I have no links with the TMC as alleged by a section of the students. Yes, I may have been associated with Left politics in the past but had never worked to serve anyone’s interest. I resigned from party membership in 2016. I just did my duty as the vice principal. I had to quit due to pressure from students,” she added.

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“I appeal to the chief minister and education minister to undertake a proper investigation and find out who is guilty. It should be probed whether the college has a transparent attendance system or not,” Tarannum said.

However in her resignation letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, she resigned due to “certain unavoidable family, health related and personal issues”.

She claimed to have conveyed the matter to Governing Council chairman Kaustav Bagchi, the Higher Education Department and the Calcutta University demanding intervention to resolve the impasse but “none came forward”.

The dispute started on Wednesday when the college issued a circular stating that 75% attendance in classes is mandatory for examination. The issue subsequently escalated over the filling up of examination forms. On Thursday, a section of students staged a protest and then gheraoed Tarannum. The gherao continued over Thursday night amid slogans demanding her resignation.

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On Thursday, Bagchi held a meeting with students and administration but failed to end the impasse. According to sources, one of the solutions sought was to allow students with marginal drop from 75% attendance be allowed to sit for exams after giving self declaration. But no consensus was reached.

“It is true that 75 percent attendance is needed and five percent may be considered. I held talks with the students and learnt that there were anomalies in the attendance process. The issue should be amicably settled. We are working towards that,” Bagchi said.

Speaking to the media, one of the protesting students said, “A few months back the administration decided to start classes from 6 am. Earlier classes were held from 8 am. Some students missed classes due to this. The attendance roster was also not maintained properly and the vice principal failed to show it. Attendance was sometimes registered using paper chits or through Whatsapp.”