Kolkata law college rape case: Trial delayed, court to decide on recording survivior’s statement first

In June 2025, a 24-year-old law student had alleged that she was gang-raped by Mishra, Ahmed and Mukherjee, inside the security guard’s room, which he had vacated for the commission of the crime.
The trial in connection with the last year’s gangrape of a student in a south Kolkata law college couldn’t begin on Tuesday. The prosecution submitted an application requesting to record the survivor’s statement first before any other witness is examined.
After hearing all the sides, the First Additional District Judge of Alipore Judge Court reserved the order in the case.
According to sources, the date was initially fixed for the forensic expert’s evidence. There are a total of 83 witnesses in the case.
Police had arrested four persons in connection with the June 25 incident and submitted a chargesheet naming them in August.
Out of the four, only the security guard of the college, Pinaki Bandhopadhay, is out on bail. The other three in the jail are prime accused Manojit Mishra alias Mango, a former contractual staffer at the college and a former TMC students’ wing functionary, students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.
On Tuesday, Mishra, Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay were produced before the court while security guard Pinaki Bandhopadhay, who is out on bail, also appeared before the court.
Advocate for Bandhopadhay, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, told The Indian Express, “On February 9, the Judge will give the order regarding the application that we submitted about the survivor’s statement that has to be recorded first.”
Earlier this month, charges were framed in connection with the case against the four accused. The charges included sections of gang rape, common intention, abduction with intent to cause grievous hurt, confinement, causing disappearance of evidence, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and criminal conspiracy.
Additional charges of voyeurism, making and circulating videos of a woman without her consent, and other sections under the Information Technology Act were added against Mishra, Mukhopadhyay and Ahmed.
The police chargesheet stated that the accused filmed the rape through a hole in the wall, where an exhaust fan was supposed to be placed, while the security guard locked the gates and went to another part of the college.
Investigators later recovered the videos from the mobile phones of the accused, which formed a key piece of evidence.
The chargesheet alleged that Mishra blackmailed the survivor using the footage and that the crime was “premeditated”.
