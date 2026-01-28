Kolkata law college rape case: Trial delayed, court to decide on recording survivior’s statement first

In June 2025, a 24-year-old law student had alleged that she was gang-raped by Mishra, Ahmed and Mukherjee, inside the security guard’s room, which he had vacated for the commission of the crime.

The trial in connection with the last year’s gangrape of a student in a south Kolkata law college couldn’t begin on Tuesday. The prosecution submitted an application requesting to record the survivor’s statement first before any other witness is examined.

After hearing all the sides, the First Additional District Judge of Alipore Judge Court reserved the order in the case.

According to sources, the date was initially fixed for the forensic expert’s evidence. There are a total of 83 witnesses in the case.

Police had arrested four persons in connection with the June 25 incident and submitted a chargesheet naming them in August.