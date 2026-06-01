ED says more victims are coming forward in land-grabbing case involving Sona Pappu

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday sought judicial custody for former Deputy Commissioner of Police Santanu Sinha Biswas, history-sheeter Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, and businessman Jay Kamdar in a land-grabbing and extortion case, stating in a Kolkata sessions court that more victims were coming forward.

ED’s counsel submitted in the court, “We move for judicial custody as there is progress in the investigation. We have got several incriminating materials. In the last searches done, we have got more materials: Rs 17 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, and electronic devices. We have also taken the statements of five to seven victims of land-grabbing. We are making considerable progress in the investigation, and more and more people are coming out…”

Kamdar attended the hearing virtually from jail, while Pappu and Biswas were physically present in the court.

Kamdar’s counsel submitted that his client had no prior conviction and had requested division-one prisoner status.

Pappu’s counsel submitted, “We are not moving any bail application, just a medical application that he be kept in jail hospital and get treatment for his ailments.”

Biswas’s counsel submitted that his client had moved the court for division-one status due to a threat to his life. “The ED also stated they will look into the security aspect. He was DC and has looked into several sensitive cases. He has convicted many and many undertrials there. So there is a threat. He also got a lot of awards for good deeds during his service. Jail is not a good place. There is chaos in jail. He is also suffering from some ailments. He is 62 years old and about to undergo surgery, so he needs medical attention in jail,” the counsel said.

The court heard all sides and reserved its order.

While ED arrested Joy S Kamdar in April, it arrested Biswas on May 14 after 10 hours of marathon questioning. The agency arrested Pappu on May 18. ED is looking for Biswas’s three missing mobile phones.

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Pappu had been in and out of jail since he entered the construction business in 2010-11.

In February, bombs were hurled, bullets fired, and stones pelted as two rival groups clashed on Kankulia Road in Kolkata’s Golpark area, leaving two injured. According to locals, this was in retaliation for an attack that over 100 people led by Pappu carried out on Bappi Haldar and his supporters.

Locals alleged that Pappu orchestrated the violence to establish control over the area.