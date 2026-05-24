Kolkata land-grabbing case: After Shantanu Sinha Biswas, 30 more police officers under ED watch

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday said the investigating agency has seized several incriminating documents and digital evidence in its probe into the Kolkata land grab case.

According to the sources, the three accused in the case – Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, former Kolkata deputy commissioner of police Shantanu Sinha Biswas, and businessman Joy Kamdar, all of whom are now in custody – allegedly operated a syndicate that used to intimidate senior citizens in Kolkata into selling their land below market value, and then developing those properties.

As per the investigators, Sona Pappu used to intimidate the target, and then Sinha, through the local police, threatened the victim, forcing them to sell the property to Joy Kamdar at a lower price.