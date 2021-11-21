Kolkata: 21.8 lakh due for second dose, door-a-door initiative on cards to convince them for jab

Faced with vaccine hesitancy among a section of people, the West Bengal government plans a door-a-door survey to identify and inoculate people who are due for their second Covid-19 dose.

Around 8.8 lakh people are due for their second Covishield dose and another 13 lakh for Covaxin, according to the state Health Department.

The gap between the first and second dose for Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is 84 days while it is 28 days for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on Friday, he directed all district magistrates to prepare a list of such people and identify them. This comes at a time when the state has of late been reporting around 700-800 Covid cases daily.

Dwivedi raised concerns that many people were reluctant to take the second shot and asked officials to chalk out a plan. In the meeting, it was suggested that health workers could visit houses of people due for the second dose, source said.

According to the Health Department, of the total 21.8 lakh people, most are from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

A health official said the names of many people who had taken the first dose did not appear in the portal owing to discrepancies in mobile phone numbers or their ID cards.

“To solve this problem, a house-to-house research will be undertaken,” said the official.

In addition, health workers will also visit houses of unvaccinated elderly and bedridden people. In the state, 6.10 crore people have been given one dose and another 2.56 crore both doses.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 725 new Covid cases and 12 deaths attributed to the virus in the last 24 hours. New cases and deaths have taken the total caseload to 6,09,118 and toll to 19,376. The state now has 8,045 active cases.

As many as 775 patients were declared recovered, taking the total to 15,81,697 with a recovery rate of 98.30 per cent.

Five districts — Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Hoogly and Howrah — remain a concern for the Health Department, according to an official. Of the new cases, 505 were reported from these five districts. As many as 36,117 samples were tested for Covid since Friday.