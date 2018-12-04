Kolkata: Kumar Sanu to skip rath yatra, says not a BJP member anymore

Days after being listed in the BJP’s line-up for its rath yatra, singer Kumar Sanu on Monday said he will not be participating as “he is not a party member”.

Sanu’s name had been forwarded to the BJP’s central leadership, along with a host of others, to take part in the rath yatra which is scheduled to begin next week

“How can the BJP have sent or announced my name if I am not even a part of the party?’’ Sanu told The Indian Express.

“There is no question of withdrawing since I am not a party member. It is true that I had joined the BJP in 2014. But that is because I wanted help with four orphanages that I run — one in Canning in West Bengal, and three others in Delhi. But since I have not received any help with these orphanages and I run them entirely with the money that I make from singing, there is no reason why I should be a part of the party. It is true that I have officially not withdrawn my membership, but since I am not an active member I assume that my membership has lapsed,’’ Sanu said.

“I am not a part of any political party and have no political affiliations whatsoever. I respect the leaders of all political parties,’’ he added.

“As far as we know, Kumar Sanu is a member of the BJP, which is why we had recommended his name for taking part in the campaign. We have sent the list already and are awaiting a confirmation from the Centre,’’said BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu.