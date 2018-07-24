Kolkata: KMC says it warned occupants of danger; shopkeepers on edge

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said it had earlier declared the building, located near Surendra Nath College in Sealdah, as “dilapidated”. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said it had earlier declared the building, located near Surendra Nath College in Sealdah, as “dilapidated”.

Walking around the rubble that was once an over century old building, one could hear the whispers of the shopkeepers around. There was fear in the air. The market, they said, was as old as the building itself and shutting it down for three days meant a good part of their business would be affected.

The building, whose first floor crumbled on Monday, stood on 400 square feet. According to an official involved in the rescue efforts, the rain had weakened the pillars and that the building, like others surrounding it, was

poorly maintained. The local civic body now plans to demolish the building.

When asked, shopkeepers around did not know who was responsible for the building’s upkeep. They all, however, said that they paid a monthly Rs 90 to a private party. Police are yet to identify this party. The shopkeepers claimed that a few months ago a portion of its ceiling had collapsed but no one had been injured then.

“About 150 people used to sleep in and around the building. They are all small shopkeepers. One of those who died used to sell muri (puffed rice),” said Shibu Pradhan, executive member of the local Vyavasayi Samiti. “The casualty count could have more if it had happened just the night before. As the market is closed on Sunday, most shopkeepers leave for their homes early on Saturday.”

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said it had earlier declared the building, located near Surendra Nath College in Sealdah, as “dilapidated”. Visiting the spot, KMC councillor Aparajita Dasgupta said, “We had repeatedly warned the authorities and occupants of the danger posed by the structure. KMC had issued notices five-six times warning them. But the owners of the building did not pay heed.”

As the authorities begin to remove the debris, shopkeepers are faced with lack of customers in the coming few days.

“The shutdown will impact us badly. We are daily earners,” said Lalu Das. “I sell tomatoes and earn Rs 300 a day. Today I had no buyers. The tomatoes I have today will rot in a few days and I will suffer a huge loss.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App